Nigeria Not Serious About Fighting Boko Haram – Atiku Abubakar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that the federal government is not serious in fighting insurgency and that is why Boko Haram has continued to remain a security threat to Nigerians for over a decade.

Abubakar disclosed this at Baze University’s convocation lecture saying that Boko Haram’s ongoing menace is proof of leadership failure.

According to him, the group was crushed in its infancy in 2001 when he was vice president in the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said: “It’s not something that we cannot do.

“I’ve said it we’ve fought the Civil War in a most difficult terrain and we ended that Civil War in 30 months.

“Today, it’s over 10 years, we’re trying to suppress ill-trained, irresponsible young men.

“I don’t think we’re serious.”























