Nigeria Not Where It Should Be Despite Uninterrupted Democratic Rule — Gov Bago

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has expressed concern that despite uninterrupted democratic rule in Nigeria since 1999, the nation is yet to be where it should be.

He raised the concern in a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12.

According to him, leaders need to do more to push the country towards economic development.

The Governor advocated for continuous electoral reforms, increased civic participation, strengthening democratic institutions that protect the vulnerable, ensure justice and provide equal opportunities for all, adding that doing so would advance democracy in Nigeria.

He enjoined all Nigerians to reflect deeply on progress made, renew their commitments to the democratic process and uphold the principles of democracy.

According to him, June 12 symbolises the victory of the collective will of the people over dictatorship, saying that the day reminds every patriotic Nigerian of the struggles, sacrifices, aspirations, and resilience of our past heroes and heroines.

The Governor further stated that Democracy has brought about transparency and accountability in governance, vibrant political competition, expression of diverse viewpoints and increased civic engagement among others.

He reassured the people of Niger State that through his responsible leadership and inclusive governance for a sustainable development, more dividends of democracy will be provided for the people of the State.

The Governor also called for the continuous prayer, support, and understanding of the people as he reiterates his firm resolve in the task of building a more secure, transformed and prosperous State under his New Niger agenda.

“I urge you all to continue to pray for leaders at all levels for a purposeful leadership. I reaffirm my commitment to the New Niger project, which is a possibility”, the Governor stated.