Nigeria Problem Not WAEC Fees – PDP Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Madaki, has berated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over his promise to pay the WAEC fees of all Nigerians if he emerged president.

It could be recalled that Tinubu was seen in a video making the promise to Nigerians.

An unhappy Madaki stated that the promise made by a personality like Tinubu at a time when Nigerians are facing security challenges, poverty and lack is a signpost that Tinubu does not understand the problem facing Nigerians, as such, he is not fit to be a president of Nigeria.

“I wonder how Tinubu come to the conclusion that the problem of Nigerians is how to pay WAEC fees.

“How would you sit down in an examination hall comfortably in this present Nigeria when insecurity, kidnapping, killing are all over the place?” He queried.

He stated that it is only when people are comfortable, can sleep with their two eyes closed, and can eat three times a day, that there would be time to think of education.

According to Madaki, Tinubu’s promise has disqualified him from becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.