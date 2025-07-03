Nigeria Signs Technical Manpower Assistance Agreement With Saint Lucia, Begins Deployment Of Experts To OECS Countries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria and Saint Lucia have signed a Technical Manpower Assistance (TMA) agreement outlining modalities for deploying skilled Nigerians to Saint Lucia.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, this was part of efforts to deepen South-South cooperation and reconnect with African diaspora in the Caribbean.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps, Yusuf Buba Yakub, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while Janelle Modeste-Stephen, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs, signed on behalf of the eastern Caribbean Island at the Ministry of External Affairs, Castries, Saint Lucia.

Describing the agreement as “a great achievement,” Yakub said it marked a key step in implementing President Bola Tinubu’s vision of strengthened bilateral and regional partnerships

“This is an outstanding achievement, just days after Mr. President’s directive to deploy technical aid to Saint Lucia and the wider OECS.

Yakub said the agreement allowed Nigeria to send expert volunteers, including teachers, medical professionals, agriculturists, and others, who would serve for two years in the host countries

The Nigerian government would be responsible for their allowances and logistics, while the host countries would provide accommodation and local support.

“These students who will benefit from the scholarship will have a chance to reconnect with their roots and heritage,” Yakub said, referring also to the broader cultural and educational exchange announced by President Tinubu during his address to the Special Joint Sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia on Monday in Saint Lucia.

Since the inception of the current administration in May 2023, Yakub revealed that over 300 Nigerian professionals have been deployed across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

“Since my appointment in August, we’ve deployed volunteers to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, and other African nations.

“This programme was nearly dormant, but Mr. President revived it with his strong foreign policy vision.

“Right now, we are deploying volunteers to Jamaica. Some are already there, and others will fly out tomorrow from Abuja.

“Four nurses will depart for Jamaica tomorrow. Additionally, six medical doctors are scheduled to leave for Grenada on July 9th,” Yakub said.

He added that further engagements are ongoing with Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the Director-General of the OECS to establish a regional framework for technical assistance.

“One of our volunteers in Jamaica popularised Adire (Yoruba fabric design), which has become so popular that Jamaicans now produce it locally, calling it Jadire. They even export it to the United States”

Beyond diplomacy and development, Yakub said TAC is becoming a revenue-generating platform:

Jamaica has formally requested 400 experts, who are willing to pay. Instead of importing labour from Asia, they want Nigerian professionals.

“We are exporting Nigeria’s human capital with dignity, creating opportunities for our people, and reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership across the Global South.”

The Director-General noted that the TAC initiative aligns with Tinubu’s 4D foreign policy: Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography, stressing that It was strengthening Nigeria’s global influence while promoting professional development, cultural exchange, and solidarity with historically connected nations.