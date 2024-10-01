#NigeriaAt64: We Are On The Brink Of One-Party Dictatorship – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lamented the political situation in the country, warning that Nigeria could slide into a one-party system.

Atiku, in a message to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary on Tuesday, urged the political elite to unite and safeguard the country’s democracy.

“Nigeria teeters on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, and it is incumbent upon all politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy from the encroaching shadows of oppression,” he stated.

“Our political milieu has become corrosive; opposition parties languish in weakness, while the ruling party appears to manipulate internal processes to render them ineffectual.

“It is deeply regrettable that our current landscape reflects a troubling decline in electoral credibility, increasingly manipulated by those in power.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also appealed to political leaders across all party lines to forge a formidable coalition, one that would provide Nigerians with a credible opposition capable of steering the nation towards a promising future.

He also congratulated Nigerians “on the momentous occasion of the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary”, and urged a “united endeavour to elevate the country to the greatness envisioned by its esteemed founders.”

Atiku stressed that this milestone is not merely a commemoration but a tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve of Nigerians who steadfastly believe in the potential of their homeland.

“Our nation has traversed numerous tumultuous phases, yet the tenacity of patriotic citizens, bolstered by the solidarity of our international allies, has fortified our resolve as a resilient entity,” he said.