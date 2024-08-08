Nigerian Crossdresser, Abuja ‘Area Mama’ Found Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – “Abuja Area Mama”, a popular crossdresser based in FCT, has been found dead.

According to information, the crossdresser, whose full name is yet to be ascertained, was found dead along the Katampe-Mabushi Expressway on Thursday morning.

Josephine Adeh, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, who has confirmed the discovery of the corps, in a statement stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, has called for an investigation into the circumstances about the death of the socialite.

According to Adeh, operatives of the command, who responded to a distress call from the area, immediately took the crossdresser to Maitama District Hospital where doctors confirmed that he was dead.

She stated that the police will give more updates concerning the development subsequently.