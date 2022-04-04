Nigerians Kick As Femi Kuti, Burna Boy ,Wizkid Fail To Clinch Grammy Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 20022 Grammy award ceremony may have come and gone but Nigerians are still reacting and complaining about the fact that no Nigerian singer won an award in the event that was held on Sunday in Las Vegas, America.

African Examiner recalls that Wizkid was nominated for the Best Global Music Performance alongside other African superstars, including Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, Terms, and Angelique Kidjo.

However, Angelique Kidjo emerged victorious in the award category and this has sparked reactions on social media as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platforms to vent their spleen against the organizers of the award.

According to some, Nigerians should desist from putting too much importance on the international award instead they should concentrate on their own local award while somewhere of some view that Angelique Kidjo shouldn’t have won the award.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@renoomokri writes: “The Grammy is good, but we shouldn’t see it as our end goal. Rather than seeking Grammy affirmation, let us also develop our home grown awards. Except we love and accept ourselves, others will never love and accept us. Let us love our awards, like the Headies, etc!”

@SirLeoBDasilva writes: “Nigerian Artists need to start supporting the headies whole heartedly.”

@saintlay_ writes: “Anyway fuck the Grammys, Headies, Gage and every other rubbish award, for they do not validate a person talent. Go listen to CLEVATEE Ft LAYCON – I’M BROKE (REMIX).”

@Youngteematizz1 writes: “@wizkidayo take heart we go bribe headies and collect song of the year for you Grammy is too big for u ehn #wizzy #robbed.”

@SAMKLEF writes: “Greatness only! This will be history today! From the king fela families representing Femi Kuti and medi Kuti to WiZkid and burna boy. Pls today would be a special day. If one person win, its a win for the afrobeats culture.”

@iSlimfit writes: “Miss me with that “nomination is a win for Femi Kuti” bullshit. If my work was that good and you deemed it fit for nomination severally, you would acknowledge me at least for once.”