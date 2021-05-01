NLC Cautions Against Politicising Nation’s Security Challenges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned against any attempt by leaders to politicise the country’s increasing security challenges.

The state Chairman of the congress, Mr Ikechukwu Nwafor, gave the warning, while speaking with journalists on the 2021 Worker’s Day celebration warning on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Nwafor said the theme of the celebration, which was low key in Ebonyi, is “COVID-19, Social and Economic Crisis: Challenges for decent jobs, social protection and peoples’ welfare”.

He commended the three tiers of government for their tireless efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic.

He also decried the rising level of theft and wanton killings in the country by bandits.

“On this note, we appeal to the perpetrators of these evil acts and their sponsors to stop.

“Government at all levels should not politicise the problem. They should close ranks across party lines when the lives of citizens, especially Ebonyi people, are involved.

“We urge the government to be more proactive in addressing the situation in the state and country at large,” Nwafor said.

On workers well-being, the chairman said the congress was committed to implementing any government's policy designed to improve their welfare. (NAN)
























