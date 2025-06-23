Northern Senators Condemn Lynching Of Kaduna Travellers, Caution Against Reprisals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has condemned the killing of 12 travellers from Kaduna State, who were lynched by a mob in Plateau on Friday while journeying to a wedding in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area in the state.

In a statement released on Monday, the Chairman of the NSF, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, described the attack as a “barbaric and cowardly act with no place in a civilised society,” stressing that such heinous violence demands “swift and decisive justice”.

“On behalf of the Forum, I extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State, particularly to the bereaved families affected by this heinous attack.

“We emphasise that such mindless violence against innocent citizens is unacceptable and undermines the fundamental right to freedom of movement and residence in any part of the country, as enshrined in Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution. These senseless killings threaten the fabric of our national unity,” the NSF chairman stated.

The victims, travelling in an 18-seater bus from Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, reportedly lost their way and inadvertently entered Mangun district in Mangu Local Government Area—an area recently plagued by sustained terrorist assaults.

The travellers, caught up in an already volatile atmosphere, were set upon by a mob, resulting in the death of 12 individuals.

Several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.

The NSF further called on the Nigerian Police Force to improve its strategic intelligence-gathering capacity to forestall similar tragedies.

It also urged the Federal Government to equip security agencies with modern surveillance and communication tools to track and apprehend criminal elements.

Furthermore, the Forum appealed to citizens to remain calm and law-abiding, warning against reprisal attacks that could further escalate tensions.

“We also appeal to the Plateau State Government to intensify efforts towards promoting mutual coexistence among various ethnic and religious groups in the state to avoid future occurrences.

“The NSF stands in solidarity with the victims’ families and the entire nation in condemning this atrocity. We pledge to work with relevant authorities to ensure justice is served and such incidents are prevented in the future. May Almighty Allah forgive them and grant them Jannah,” the statement added.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had described the mob action as “totally condemnable and avoidable”.

The governor, who visited the survivors in the hospital and the scene of the attack, said, “While we acknowledge the pain and suffering of our people, it must not be used as justification for violence against innocent commuters.”

Similarly, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, described the killings as an act of savagery and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators without delay.

He assured the people of Kaduna that the state government would pursue justice relentlessly.

President Bola Tinubu also weighed in on Sunday, condemning the attack and asserting that the freedom of movement for all citizens is “non-negotiable”.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President directed the Nigerian Police Force and other intelligence agencies to ensure the attackers were swiftly brought to justice.