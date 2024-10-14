‘Not Intentional’: Libyan FA Blames ‘Logistical Challenges,’ Others For Super Eagles Ordeal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Libya Football Federation (LFF) says the delay the Super Eagles faced in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was not intentional and blamed it on logistical challenges among others.

Players and officials of the Super Eagles were stranded for 13 hours after landing in Libya for the return fixture of the 2025 AFCON qualifier. Photos and videos of the team sleeping on benches and their bags littered on the floor trended on social media in the early hours of Tuesday, raising concerns over their welfare.

But the Libyan FA said it was “concerned” over reports about the diversion of the team’s flight, arguing that it was due to several issues and not premeditated as claimed in some quarters.

“While we regret any inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel,” it said in a post on its X handle.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon. We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional.”

It “firmly” rejected claims of “foul play or sabotage” over the situation.

“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles,” the LFF said.

According to the Libya FA, while the Mediterreanean Knights faced “significant challenges” in the first leg of the fixture, it did not question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities.

“Despite the difficulties we encountered, we did not make public accusations nor question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities. Football, in its essence, unites nations, and we are committed to upholding the spirit of fairness and mutual respect both on and off the field,” it said.

“In Libya, we pride ourselves on our hospitality and our welcoming nature. We have always prioritized treating all visiting teams, including our African brothers and other international delegations, with the respect and dignity they deserve.

“Hosting these events is a great honor for us, and we strive to ensure that all teams feel safe and respected as our guests. This commitment to equality and hospitality is a core aspect of our culture and tradition.

“We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved with understanding and goodwill. Our doors are open to our Nigerian brothers and all African teams, and we continue to promote the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and friendship in the world of football.”