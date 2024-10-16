NUJ Condemns ‘Embarrassing’ Invasion Of Enugu Radio Station; Arrest Of Presenter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, has condemned in strong terms the invasion of an Enugu based media house, Urban Radio station by operatives of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and subsequent arrest of a presenter on a live programme.

State Chairman of the Council, Comrade Sam Udekwe, said the act by the operatives and disruption of transmission was highly unprofessional.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the Council, Dame Ifeoma Amuta and made available to the media, Udekwe described the act as “unprofessional no matter the seriousness of the investigation being carried out.

The unon noted that “it is only in times of military seizure of power that we experience such act of forceful disruption of broadcast transmission of this kind.”

“No matter what offense, the individual they went after may have committed as alleged, there should be due process and not extending it to public facilities like radio on air”.

The NUJ Chairman, while calling for a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain whether it was truly carried out by men on official duty, asked the EFCC to apologize to the station and general public for the embarrassment and unethical act.

He observed that it has become a recurring decimal for men in uniform meting out different degrees of intimidation to media workers without proper redress at the end of the day and called for a stop to the official neglect.

Recall that a team said to be officials of the EFCC at about 5:45 pm Monday, stormed the radio station, disrupted transmission and whisked away an on air personality on duty, Favour Ekoh.