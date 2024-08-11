Nwodo Hails Gov Mbah On Award Of New Infrastructure, Peaceful PDP Congresses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu state-based entrepreneur and real estate developer, Hon Chidera Nwodo has applauded the state governor, Barr Peter Mbah, over the recent infrastructural rebirth in the state, including award of 141 urban and 20 rural roads across the three senatorial zones in the state.

Nwodo, who said the governor was already playing a new leadership role in the SouthEast region and the entire country through his giant footprints in governance, infrastructure, human capital development and education, added that the state was witnessing uncommon growth in all the sectors.

He also extended his gratitude to the governor for leading a political party that, for the first time in the state, conducted free, fair, transparent and peaceful ward congresses where all the stakeholders and card carrying members were pleased with the process and outcomes.

Speaking at a public event weekend in Enugu, Nwodo said many people had been expressing surprise at the delivery speed of the Mbah administration despite national economic challenges, inflation and currency crisis.

According to him, the projects unveiled by the governor which were worth over 183 billion naira included the dualisation of Enugu-Opi-Nsukka road, construction of multiple bridges and flyovers, 133 additional smart schools and Type-2 primary healthcare facilities.

“We cannot thank the governor enough for being a father to all across the state. Some of the roads our people in Nsukka considered as economic corridors are getting prompt intervention in this second phase.

“The approval of Iheaka-Ibagwa road, Ibagwa-Itchi-Unadu-Alor Agu-Ibeje road and Enugu-Opi-Nsukka dual-carriage road will further open up the economy our senatorial zone and also link the zone with the Enugu economy,” he said.

While lauding the governor for the strategic initiative and partnership of his administration with farmers in the state, Nwodo underscored the importance of the distribution of free organic fertilizer, cassava stems, rice and bean seedlings, herbicides and power tillers for commercial farming and smallholder farmers by the government.

He assured the governor of support for his administration, stressing that the government had shown that genuine leadership was possible through commitment and dedication to the people on whose mandate the administration anchors.

“I also want to use this public forum to express our people’s gratitude to the governor for the ward congresses that took place in the state about two weeks ago.

“The whole process was handled with maturity, flexibility and a sense of equity. This is replicating the principles of democracy in practice, and I hope we’ll all key into the new transformation,” he stressed.