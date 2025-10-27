Obi Blames Sports Federation For Abandoned FIFA-Funded Stadium In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Peter Obi, former presidential candidate, says the “sports federation” failed to deliver a promised FIFA-funded stadium in Anambra.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor stated this in a tweet on Monday as he reacted to the recent allegations of fund mismanagement against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The African Examiner writes that there are some reports alleged that NFF misappropriated FIFA funding meant for grassroots football and stadium development.

Reacting concerning this matter, Obi narrated that “officials from the Sports Federation” told him when he was governor of Anambra that the state’s capital had been picked for a FIFA project.

He stated that the officials claimed Akwa had been earmarked as “one of six geographical locations for the construction of a FIFA-standard stadium to be fully funded by FIFA”.

“We immediately allocated land for that purpose, and they assured us that the project would be executed through the Federal Ministry of Sports. That was the last we heard of it,” he said.

“Believing that such a major project was underway, we channelled our resources toward constructing mini-stadiums across the state to encourage grassroots sports.

“We commissioned the Chuba Ikpeazu Memorial Stadium in Onitsha, as well as the Godwin Achebe Stadium in Onitsha South, among others.”

Obi added that “nothing came of the promised FIFA project” adding that he is disappointed by the “blatant squandering of opportunities” for the Nigerian people.

He pointed out that a further probe into the allegation against NFF “will reveal even worse realities than what we currently know”.