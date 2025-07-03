Obi Has Submitted One-Term Proposal To Coalition – Yunusa Tanko

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, has stated that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, has presented his one-term proposal to the coalition for consideration.

According to Tanko, any candidate from the south elected president in the next election must be prepared to leave office on May 28, 2031 which is in line with the “unwritten power-sharing agreement” and the zoning principle.

It is worth recalling that Obi, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, have formed a coalition to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

The coalition on Tuesday chose the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party’s nomenclature.

According to The Punch, Tanko, speaking at a chieftaincy ceremony in Gombe on Tuesday, stated that Obi has laid down his proposal before the coalition.

“We have presented it to the coalition. It is there for them to make a decision. But we are confident it can work. This is a pronouncement rooted in integrity, and Peter Obi embodies that. What Nigeria needs now are leaders with integrity,” Tanko said.



He also disclosed that despite the fact that a single term is not enshrined in the constitution, Obi has the firm believe that four years is enough to implement his ideas.

“That shows you how prepared and focused he is. Even stabilising electricity alone will solve a multitude of problems,” Tanko added.

“He is promising that under his leadership, Nigeria will become an exporting country again. Planes will no longer leave our airports empty.”