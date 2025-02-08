Ogun Government Warns Portable Against Assault Of Its Officials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Government has warned Hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable against what it described as his habit of assaulting government officials without provocation.

Portable has never shied away from controversies since his break-out song ”Zazuu Zeh” from picking fights with any of his baby mamas or a show promoter to his arrest by the Police.

A statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade on Friday condemned Wednesday’s assault on officials of the state Planning and Development Permit Authority by miscreants allegedly under the musician’s hire.

The incident was said to have occurred in the Iyana- Ilogbo area of the State

“We are profoundly taken aback by the unpleasant and uncivil act of the Hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable on Wednesday, in Iyana- Ilogbo area of the State where is bar is located” the statement read

“The way in which Portable and some set of miscreants he employed in the dastardly act attacked the officials of the state planning and development permit Authority is not only bizarre but a confirmation of erosion of Omoluabi ethos in those individuals and indeed a great disgrace to the state”

Akinmade said the latest attack orchestrated by Portable and his cohorts against government officials who were on their lawful assignment in the area was unacceptable and barbaric, saying such an indecent act would be addressed in line with the extant law of the land.

He, therefore, reiterated the stance of Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to sanitize the state against every unlawful act and entrench decency in all strata, saying the government is serious about the distinct values of Omoluabi ethos at all times.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun totally condemned this primitive and indecent act and reiterated his avowed commitment to a just and egalitarian society as he is ready to make any individual flouting the extant law of the land face the full wrath of the law irrespective of social status and influence “.