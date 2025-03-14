Ohaneze Meets Reps Southeast Caucus, Deliberate On Issues Affecting Ndigbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A delegation of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of apex Igbo socio cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by its Deputy President General Prince Okey Nwadinobi, have met with the South East caucus of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

The meeting, according to the organization, was recently held at the Maitama lodge of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Publicity secretary of the Igbo umbrella body world wide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

He said: “In his speech, Prince Nwadinobi conveyed to the leader of the caucus Hon. Iduma Igariwey and his members, the apologies of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Senator John Azuta Mbata who was unavoidably absent as a result of unforeseen circumstances.

“The Deputy President General, Senator Mbata led Ohanaeze Ndigbo NEC was deeply pleased with the audience granted to the apex Igbo body by the House caucus.

The Ohaneze Spokesman, quoted Nwadinobi, as relating to the group “that the mission of Ohanaeze leadership was to seek for their partnership and collaboration on issues of Igbo concern and national interest.

“He also seized the opportunity to avail the group of Senator Mbata’s short term cardinal agenda which includes but not limited to: The Professorial Endowment Chair in seven universities of the seven core Igbo speaking States for research on Igbo history, language and culture.

” Review of Ohanaeze Constitution, Upgrade of the National Secretariat, Peace Building/ Conflict Resolution with various groups and Stakeholder Engagement across board”

“In this vein, Prince Nwadinobi requested for effective communications with the group for a better working relationship, optimal partnership engagement and vibrant citizenship participation in decision making processes.

“He urged the legislators to continue to be good Ambassadors of Ndigbo irrespective of their party differences, in their quest for national development.

Responding, the leader of the caucus and member representing Afikpo North and Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey sent the regrets of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu who was outside the country on official assignment.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Ohanaeze leadership, for deeming it worthy to interact with them on the need for collaboration.

The lawmaker was further quoted as saying that “having monitored Senator Mbata’s socio-political records over the years, they have no doubt that his Ohanaeze presidency would be a remarkable leap in the annals of the Igbo apex body.

While expressing delight over Mbata’s bold steps and commendable initiatives so far, and assured the delegation of their commitment to effective representation, national development and continuous engagement with Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the common good of our people.

“He assured the Deputy President General that irrespective of the distinctiveness of their various parties which is also healthy for democracy, they still operate as a family on issues of the development of AlaIgbo and her general concern.

Hon. Igariwey further urged Ohanaeze to speak with one voice at all times and decried a situation whereby some rebellious and illicit groups often issue misleading and embarrassing statements on behalf of Ohanaeze. He advised the new Ohanaeze leadership to act fast and nip such rascality in the bud. Hon.

“Nnolim Nnaji representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West and Hon. Chris Nkwonta representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West, were among others who spoke in support of their caucus leader.

“In the NEC delegation were the Deputy President General Prince Okey Nwadinobi, His Excellency Mr. Emeka Sibeudu Secretary General, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Olejeme Vice President General – Delta, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu National Publicity Secretary.

Others include, Mr. Charles Nkata National Financial Secretary, Mrs. Nene Jane Nwangele Assistant National Financial Secretary and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezukwu State President Anambra.