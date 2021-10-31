Okonjo-Iweala, Others Bag CIBN Awards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says Nigeria’s banking sector has contributed immensely to the development of the country and indeed the continent.

She, however, says there is still so much to be done.

Okonjo-Iweala spoke virtually on Saturday at the 2021 Fellowship Investiture programme of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) held in Lagos.

She was among the fellowship awardees at the event.

“I’m honoured to be made a fellow of a prestigious Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

“I want to thank the institute for the excellent work it has done to uphold the professional and ethical standards of the Nigerian Banking Industry as well as its effort to educate new generations of bankers.

“Nigeria’s banking sector has contributed immensely to the development of the country and indeed the continent; there is still so much to be done and our financial services industry including the emerging FinTech sector has a strong role to play,’’ she said.

Okonjo-Iweala said the theme chosen by CIBN for deliberation at the event, “Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile: Issues and Implications for Sustainable Economic Development “, was an important one.

She said this was so as the institution already had the necessary professional insight on issues on debt and debt sustainability, be it at the individual, institutional or national level.

A total of 237 individuals were conferred awards at the event: 14 Honorary Fellows, 77 Elected Fellows and 146 Honorary Senior Members.























