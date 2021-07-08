Olubadan Refutes Claim Of Collecting N50m To Aid Sunday Igboho’s Arrest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has refuted claims that he got N50million from the Federal Government to facilitate the arrest of Sunday Igboho.

The monarch disclosed this as Yoruba Nation agitators embarked on a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The protesters called for the release of agitators arrested by the Department of State Service, DSS and they also warned the Federal Government to stop further attacks on Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho.

Reacting, Adeola Oloko, the media aide of the Olubadan of Ibadan, said: “The protesters were here.

Before they came, we have been hearing through news on social media that Kabiyesi received the sum of N50m for the killing of Igboho, or for his arrest to become possible.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the public Kabiyesi didn’t collect a dime from anybody.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba man, he lives in Ibadan. He is a son of Kabiyesi Olubadan, and we are duty-bound to protect him.

