One Dead, Three Injured In Tanker Explosion On Otedola Bridge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has died with three others injured in a tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

Loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol, the tanker burst into flames on Tuesday, a situation that forced residents and motorists to scamper for safety.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the casualty figure in a statement.

“Three adult male victims with severe burns have been rescued and transferred to Gbagada General Hospital burns unit while the remains of an adult male were also recovered,” LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“All hands remain on deck to extinguish the flames. Motorists are urged to take alternative routes where possible.”

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the road has been cordoned off. He also urged motorists to take alternative routes.

Similarly, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the accident in a statement.

In a post on X, LASTMA said the fire affected nearby structures, including a church, residential house, and mechanics’ parks at Otedola under bridge, adjacent to CMD Road.

It said emergency responders were on ground to handle the situation.

“A tanker has fallen and caught fire, affecting nearby structures, including a church, residential house, and mechanics’ parks at Otedola Under Bridge, adjacent to CMD Road,” the statement read.

“Fire Rescue teams are currently at the scene, working to extinguish the fire and mitigate the situation.

“Recovery efforts are ongoing. Due to the incident, there is currently no movement in or out of Otedola Under Bridge, resulting in a complete blockade of the area.”

The agency lamented that “despite repeated warnings and roadblocks, we have received reports that some motorists are recklessly attempting to navigate through the fire incident area, putting their lives at risk.”

It described the “behaviour” as “extremely hazardous,” warning Lagos motorists against it.

The Lagos State Fire service also weighed in on the explosion in a post on X.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire resulting from a tanker accident outward Otedola bridge, Omole, Lagos at about 20:00 hours.

“The 30 tonnes DAF Gas Truck with an unknown registration number is on it way navigating,” the agency said.