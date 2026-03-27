Opposition Has Collapsed in Nigeria – Fani-Kayode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that opposition politics in Nigeria has collapsed, describing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a group driven by desperation for power.

Speaking on his Facebook page, Fani-Kayode dismissed the ADC as a credible opposition party, saying its members lack the ability to move the country forward.

“I don’t see ADC as an opposition party. I see them as an association of people that are desperate for power,” he said.

He also criticised opposition leaders for failing in their responsibility to hold the government accountable. According to him, constant infighting and lack of unity have weakened their effectiveness.

Fani-Kayode added that opposition parties are too busy fighting among themselves instead of presenting a strong and coordinated challenge to the government.

“The opposition has collapsed in Nigeria. There is no opposition because they don’t even know how to be in opposition,” he stated.

His comments come amid ongoing debates about the strength and role of opposition parties in Nigeria’s democratic system, including groups like the People’s Democratic Party and the Labour Party.