Orji Kalu Says Some Nigerian Pilots Smoke Indian Hemp While Flying

Orji Kalu, senator representing Abia North, has stated that some Nigerian pilots smoke Indian hemp.

Kalu stated this on Wednesday in support of a motion that called for safety concerns after the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau’s (NSIB) report on the Air Peace runway incident at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

It is worth recalling that on July 13, a Lagos-Port Harcourt Air Peace flight, P47190, veered off the runway upon landing.

Moving the motion, Abdulfatai Buhari, the senator representing Oyo North and chairman of the Senate Committee on aviation, stated that the incident involving an Air Peace Boeing 737-500 happened on June 22, 2025.

Buhari stated that although no life was lost, the event is a pointer to the need for safety standards, infrastructure management, and operational compliance in the aviation sector of the country.

The senator lamented that Nigeria has witnessed an increase in runway-related incidents and also in operational challenges, and with time, the public could no longer have confidence in air travel.

Seconding the motion, Kalu stated that some pilots are “careless and not properly supervised” by the authorities.

“The authorities guiding these pilots, some of them are very lousy. Some of the pilots are not prepared,” Kalu said.

“Some of them smoke Indian hemp and some of them are not properly audited by the authorities. They are not doing it.

“Most of these pilots are so careless. All these agencies must look after these pilots and cabin staff. Some of the NCAA must come back to their duty. Also, some of the runways are not in good shape.”

Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central, stated that the aviation committee must carry out proper oversight of the sector.

“The important thing is for the committee to do their oversight properly. Beyond urging this senate to grant these prayers, the committee must sit up. You don’t joke with aviation. Any small mistake leads to loss of life,” Goje said.

He also enjoined the Ministry of Aviation to build another runway for the Abuja airport.

Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, who presided over the session, tasked the committee to investigate the issue because aviation is necessary to the nation’s economy.