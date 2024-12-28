Otti Assents To 2025 Appropriation Bill Of N750.2bn

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, on Friday, assented to the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N750.2 billion as passed by the state House of Assembly.

In a speech at the brief event held at Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Otti said that the budget underscores the commitment of his administration to transform the state’s trajectory in achieving infrastructure development.

He described the allocation of 82 per cent of the 2025 budget to capital expenditures and 18 per cent to recurrent expenditure as “a strategic move to address the critical infrastructure needs of the state.

“Our push for infrastructure development is demonstrated in this budget because when you have capital expenditure over 80 per cent, it speaks to what you want to do with infrastructure, things that would out-last all of us,” he said.

The governor said that some of the road projects that kicked off in 2023 would be delivered in 2025.

According to him, the roads include the Port Harcourt Road, Aba, Umuahia – Uzuakoli -Abiriba – Ohafia Road, Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, Okobo-Abam Road, the Omenuko Bridge, and Nunya Road.

Otti also said that other road projects that had been awarded and retrofitting of hospitals and schools would be completed in 2025.

He commended the lawmakers for giving the bill an accelerated hearing and passage.

“This budget that was passed is a budget that will give us the impetus to continue to fire on all cylinders to ensure that our people are living a good life.

“I want to thank the House members and leadership for doing such a thorough job in record time.

“I want to commend you for being thorough, because that is actually what our government is about.

“We pride ourselves as a serious-minded government, so anything we present, we are ready for scrutiny.

“I want to thank you for a great job you did in scrutinising the budget, disagreeing in a few areas, and also being flexible enough to accept when reasonable responses are given,” Otti said.

He said that the budget, christened a “Budget of Sustained Momentum”, represents a deliberate effort by his administration to keep delivering the dividend of democracy to the citizens.

“When we say sustained momentum, we know that we have taken off and the challenge is to continue because the easiest thing to do is to accelerate and de- accelerate.

“We can assure you that this government has its eye on the ball and will continue to do those things we promised our people that will take Abia out of poverty, that will take this state out as one of the dirtiest states, like it was in 2023,” Otti said.

Earlier, the Speaker, Chief Emmanuel Emeruwa, described the budget as “a very aggressive budget” that would serve as a veritable tool for fostering development in Abia.

Emeruwa said that the lawmakers would continue to work with the executive arm of the government to ensure that Abia continued to experience social and economic growth. (NAN)