Pakistan To Launch Anti-Snake Vaccine Pharmaceutical Plant In Kebbi – High Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Maj-Gen. Muhammad Tayyab-Azan (rtd), the Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, on Wednesday said that his country is planning to establish a pharmaceutical industry and an anti-snake vaccine producing plant in Kebbi State.

He disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

African Examiner reports that the industry, if established will be the only pharmaceutical company in the North Western part of Nigeria.

The High Commissioner said: “Insha-Allah, very soon, there is a very well renown pharmaceutical company that is already in discussion with one of our staff about establishing an industry here, the discussion is yielding positive results.

“This pharmaceutical and manufacturing company if established will be the first and the only pharmaceutical company in the entire North West. It is important before you start any business, you have people to contact.

“I always encourage Nigerians going to Pakistan and Pakistanis coming here. In a way, you people are victims of circumstances also. Today, if you open Pakistan’s website and search it on the net, you will see bloodshed going on, similarly, if you open Nigeria’s site too, I don’t know what’s happening.

“So, we people are victims of circumstances in this kind of anomalies and misunderstanding which can be addressed by visiting each other, and that is possible.”

The High Commissioner added: “I have a mega project which I am already working on; some universities and other areas have already been shortlisted and on the defensive side, our cooperation is beyond any mentioning, am not going into details.

“There are a lot of state-of-the-art Pakistan had manufactured very recently we have handed over to Nigeria.”

He said with the establishment of the industry, Kebbi would be a state in Nigeria where a lot of Pakistans would desire to live, advising that the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Pakistan should be strengthen for the benefit of all.

According to him, there are strong biding forces that brought the two countries together and they include religion and culture.