PDP Wins All 14 Chairmanship Positions In Zamfara LG Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded a landslide victory in the just-concluded Zamfara State local government election, winning all fourteen chairmanship seats and securing every councilors position.

The Chairman of Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) Bala Aliyu announced the results on Sunday morning.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the collation exercise in Gusau, the Commission’s chairman said that PDP candidates had emerged victorious across all LGAs, including Gusau, Kaura-Namoda, Maru, Talata Mafara, and Anka, among others.

He described the elections as free, fair, and credible, attributing the success of the exercise to the collaborative efforts of security agencies, election officials, and voters.

The representative of the PDP at the collation centre, Wadatau Madawaki, expressed his satisfaction with the election results, describing it as a resounding endorsement of the PDP’s leadership and commitment to the development of Zamfara State.

He charged the local government chairmen-elect to key into Governor Dauda Lawal’s Rescue Mission to take Zamfara to greater heights.

Independent observers who monitored the elections reported a generally peaceful atmosphere and praised the conduct of the polls, highlighting the improved security arrangements that allowed the election to be conducted smoothly.