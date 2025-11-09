Peter Obi Criticises Anambra Election, Says Democracy Dying in Naira Notes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi has exercised his franchise in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Obi made his vote at his polling unit 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha Local Government Area at exactly 11:46 am.

Obi with journalists after he casted his vote, Obi bemoan Nigeria’s deteriorating democracy.

He said: “Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who are benefiting from bad governance seem to be fueling it.

“I have been able to listen and move around to see what is happening, and it is bad that we still experience vote buying. Someone who is not employed collects N30,000 for his vote, that means you have sold your school, your hospital, your job opportunities and selling away your future. That is what is very worrisome about our democracy.

“Other countries, even west African countries that are close to us where I have observed election, I haven’t seen something like this happening. This must stop.

“I’m not on the ballot, but I’m a member of Labour Party and I support my candidate, Dr George Moghalu. All the people contesting are my friends and I wish them well.”