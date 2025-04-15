Plateau Killings: Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Security Failures

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the recent spate of killings in Plateau and Borno states, describing them as evidence of the deteriorating security situation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement shared via his X account on Tuesday, Atiku expressed deep concern over the latest attack in Zike community, Kimakpa area of Kwali district, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State, particularly the recent killings in Zike community in the Kimakpa area of Kwali district, Bassa LGA, where at least 47 innocent lives were lost on Sunday.

“This tragedy, coming just days after a similar attack in Bokkos LGA, is a grim reminder of the worsening state of security in our country,” he stated.

Atiku strongly criticized the Federal Government, accusing President Tinubu of failing in his fundamental duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives due to the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration.

“The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them,” he said.

The former Vice President also raised alarm over the rising terrorist attacks in Borno State, noting that both Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, have confirmed the loss of lives and territory to insurgents.

“I also condemn the escalating wave of terrorist attacks in Borno State, which, according to Governor Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, has resulted in the loss of lives and territory to insurgents.

“These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture,” he added.

Atiku further argued that the Tinubu administration’s failure to prosecute known terrorists has emboldened them to escalate their activities across the country.

“Every sincere Nigerian should be disturbed by how terrorists and bandits operate with impunity, especially in Northern Nigeria, which has become the epicentre of this violence.

“The continued delay in prosecuting terrorists and bandits—some of whom have been in custody since 2016—has only emboldened these mass murderers.

“If the same level of urgency and energy were applied to the prosecution of terrorists as is seen in the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has consequences. Instead, justice is being delayed, and our security forces are being demoralised.”

He urged the Attorney General of the Federation to prioritise terrorism-related prosecutions and called for the establishment of special courts to expedite such trials.

“The Attorney General must prioritise the prosecution of these criminals, and special courts should be set up to fast-track their trials.

“Our justice system must not give the impression that terrorism pays. I am also alarmed by reports of armed criminal groups crossing our borders to carry out attacks. This is a national disgrace and further proof of a failed security framework,” he said.

Atiku also called on the National Assembly to empower state governments to secure their territories by arming and equipping local security outfits.

“Condemnation after the fact is not enough. What is needed are proactive, preventive actions. As long as these criminals face no real consequences, they will continue to return to inflict more pain on innocent people.

“I urge the National Assembly to urgently pass legislation that allows state governments to properly arm and equip their security outfits with modern weapons. This will strengthen our overall security architecture and help relieve the overstretched federal security agencies,” he concluded.