Police Arrest 52 Year Old Man For Killing 3 Of His Children

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police Command has apprehended a 52-year-old man, identified as Ifeanyi Amadikwa, for allegedly killing three of his daughters at Emene area of Enugu State.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement made available to African Examiner Wednesday said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Enugu Metro Area Command after he maimed his three children and dumping their remains in a spoilt freezer.

Ndukwe, gave names of the victims to include, Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (who is his step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa aged 8 and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa aged 4.”

Police Operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, on 04/01/2022 at about 1930hrs, arrested one male suspect, Ifeanyi Amadikwa aged 52, of 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu, for allegedly murdering and dumping in a spoilt deep freezer fridge, his three (3) female tender children namely: Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (who is his step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa aged 8 and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa aged 4.

He added that “Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child on 04/01/2022, leaving the others in the suspect’s custody.

“She however, came back in the evening hours of the said date and could not find any of the three children.

” But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on 02/01/2022 and kept in their apartment’s verandah.

“And on a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge.

“Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, while commiserating with the mother, relatives and friends of the deceased children, has assured commitment to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that justice prevails.

“In view of this, he has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID for short) to conduct a conclusive investigation into the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book.