Police Confirm 2 Death As Bomb Explosion Rocks Islamic School In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in the FCT has confirmed the death of two people from an explosion that rocked Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Byazhin area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the tragic incident involving an explosion occurred at about 11:00 am on Monday.

According to her, upon receiving a distress call from the community leader in the area, a team of police operatives, including the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were deployed.

She said the area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation by the police team.

Adeh said the victims were promptly evacuated and rushed to the hospital for medical attention during the rescue operation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina visited the owner of the Islamic school, Malam Adamu Ashimu.

“The three visitors are suspected to have brought the explosive device with them.

“Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school veranda while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard,” she said.

Adeh said the FCT Bomb Squad had confirmed that the incident was an IED explosion, adding that remnants of the device had been recovered.

She said the owner of the school had been taken into custody for questioning, adding that further findings would be communicated to the public in due course.

She said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr Olatunji Disu, enjoined the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behavior or items with explosive device resemblance to the police. (NAN)