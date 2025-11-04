Police Declare Sowore Wanted For ‘Public Disturbance’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Moshood Jimoh, the commissioner of police in Lagos, has declared Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and publisher, wanted for alleged public disturbance.

Jimoh, while speaking at the Oworonshoki community on Monday, accused Sowore of allegedly coming to Lagos, causing public disturbance because of the demolitions of buildings in the community.

Earlier, police officers shot teargas canisters at the protesters protesting the demolitions of buildings in Oworonshoki by the Lagos state government.

Some of the protesters were injured after officers shot teargas canisters, while some were arrested.

Speaking to journalists, Jimoh stated that there was no reason for the protest because the Lagos state government had compensated those affected by the demolitions.

The Lagos commissioner also disclosed that 13 protesters have been arrested in the community.

He said, “He (Sowore) should report to the nearest police station. I, as the commissioner of police for Lagos State Police Command, declare Sowore wanted for the act of causing disturbance of public peace.



“I declare him wanted for the act of causing disturbance of public peace and the act to commit a serious felony by planning to obstruct traffic on the Third Mainland bridge to cause hardship for Lagosians and other Nigerians.

“We are closing in on him. We learnt he is doing a video (in a car) and he couldn’t come down. Let him come down (from the car). He came down in Abuja. Why is he afraid in Lagos?”