Tinubu Using Wike To Wreck PDP — Udenta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Political strategist and founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, Prof. Udenta Udenta, says President Bola Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Nigeria Police are trying to destabilise the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Udenta stated this on Thursday in an interview with Arise News, alleging that the actions of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, during the PDP National Secretariat were done out “on the orders of the President”.

He disclosed that the crisis in the PDP was no longer an internal affair but “externally engineered,” adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was intentionally trying to weaken the opposition.

“Wike is not an autonomous administrative or political force. He is a dependent force,” Udenta said.

“Wike went to Wadata Plaza on behalf of the President because the President was at Wadata Plaza, not Wike. If Wike holds a press briefing, it is the President holding the briefing.”

Udenta pointed out that Wike’s involvement is a “deliberate institutional choice” by the Presidency to take charge of the PDP’s internal affairs.

He stated that the PDP, like any large political organisation, have lots of normal internal disputes, but the crisis had been exacerbated due to external interference.

“As we struggle to rebuild the party and grow the brand, the Presidency and the APC are working to diminish the party,” he said as he further disclosed that the APC sees the PDP as its strongest national challenger.

“INEC has a mandate to be unequivocal. In Ekiti, INEC’s actions showed it did not accept Abdurrahman as acting chairman, but it later accepted Damagun. Did INEC accept the suspension of four NWC members? INEC has not spoken,” he said.