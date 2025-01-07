Police Demote Officer For Incivility In Abia, Disband Anti-Cultism Unit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Abia State has demoted a police corporal to a constable over his involvement in unprofessional conduct and incivility to members of the public.

The command’s spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the demotion in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the decision followed the conclusion of an administrative action in which he was tried in an orderly room and found guilty of discreditable and unprofessional conduct and incivility to members of the public.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, in alignment with the vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to establish a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force, has disbanded the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit for Unprofessional conduct and incivility towards members of the public,” the statement read.

“Additionally, F/No: 527324 Corporal Okonkwo Ebuka, attached to Area Command, Aba, but on special duty at Isuochi was demoted from Corporal to Constable.

“The Commissioner of Police emphasized the Command’s zero-tolerance policy for any form of unprofessional conduct among officers that could tarnish the good image of the Force.”