Police Officer Detained Over Killing Of Enugu Based Musician

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A male Police Inspector serving in the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad of the Enugu State Police Command has been arrested and detained for the alleged murder of a male traditional Ogene musician, Okezie Chikezie Mba, popularly known as Igbo-Jah.

Our correspondent reports that the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on October 25, 2024, at the Tactical Squad’s Headquarters.

The deceased musician was reportedly leaving the Squad’s Headquarters after a friendly visit when for reasons yet to be ascertained, the police officer fired his rifle, hitting the victim.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP, Daniel Ndukwe, “he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor. His body has been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale investigation that will facilitate prompt and appropriate disciplinary actions against the police officer.

He empathises and consoles the victim’s family, friends, and associates, describing the unfortunate incident as unacceptable. The commissioner therefore, assured that the police officer and anyone else found culpable will be sanctioned in line with the law to serve as a deterrent.

“CP Kanayo urges everyone connected to the victim to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure that justice is served.