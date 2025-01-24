Police To Post 10,000 Constables, Plan 30,000 Annual Recruitment — IGP Egbetokun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 10, 000 police constables recruited last year will be posted to their states of origin for community policing.

This was revealed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, according to a statement by the Spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.

According to the statement, the constables newly passed out of various police colleges after training for six months.

He added that the Force was targeting 30,000 annual recruitment in line with President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

At the Passing Out Parade at the Police Training School, Bauchi, on Thursday, Egbetokun, said the new personnel would boost the Nigeria police capacity, saying that they had been deployed to their states of origin for community policing.

The IG, who was represented by the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, Auwal Muhammad, tasked the 10,000 new constables to adhere to professionalism, fairness and friendliness in the discharge of their duties.

The IG explained that the passing out exercise was taking place at 04 premier colleges and 12 Police Training Schools nationwide.

He said, “The exercise marks the culmination of a six-month rigorous training programme that has pushed the recruits to their physical and intellectual limits.

“Today’s Passing-Out Parade signifies a pivotal transition for these individuals, as they formally assume their roles as professional police officers, leaving their civilian status behind and embarking on a career of service and duty.”

Egbetokun maintained that in the course of their training, the constables had been instilled with the necessary orientation to effectively address the complex security challenges facing the country while adhering to the principles of the law.

The IG said, “Our comprehensive and research-based curriculum has equipped them with fundamental policing ethics, norms, and practices, as well as modern law enforcement principles.

“We have high expectations for this graduating class of constables, and we are confident that they will uphold the values imparted to them during their training, thereby contributing to the enhancement of law enforcement in our country.

“The President’s approval for the annual recruitment of 30,000 police constables over the next few years is expected to strengthen our internal security, enhance police performance, and promote optimal police service delivery nationwide,” Egbetokun added.