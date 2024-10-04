Police Won’t Participate In Rivers LGA Polls, Says CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Police Command has stated that it would comply fully with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which prevented it from participating in the October 5 local government election in the state.

This development is coming less than 24 hours after some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, chaired by the state party chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, and some of their supporters protested against the conduct of the election by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

The protesters went to the headquarters of the Department of State Services and the State Police Command in Port Harcourt enjoining the two agencies to respect the extant court order and stay away from the poll. Also, Aaron submitted a petition and a copy of the judgment to the officials of both outfits.

The police, speaking on this, explained that keeping to the court order does not mean that its operatives will turn a blind a blind eye and allow mayhem to take the day.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force seeks to inform all law-abiding citizens and stakeholders in Rivers State about the upcoming local government election, particularly in the light of recent court rulings.

“On July 19, 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the local government election.

“Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the local government election.

“Given these circumstances, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department that the ruling from the Federal High Court on September 30, 2024, takes precedence.

“Recently, an opposition party protested, calling for adherence to the court orders and expressing their determination to prevent any disregard for the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force encourages all parties to seek appropriate legal redress if they feel aggrieved by any decisions or actions related to the election process.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining law and order and will not stand idly by in the face of potential disturbances.

“Necessary actions will be taken to enforce the court’s orders. All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department to comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court dated September 30, 2024, which bars the Nigeria Police from allowing, participating in, providing security for, or taking part in the Rivers State Local Government Election on October 5, 2024.

“All other security agencies are also implored to comply with the Federal High Court judgment.

“In light of these developments, the Nigeria Police Force calls on all citizens to remain peaceful and orderly and to cooperate with law enforcement in upholding.”