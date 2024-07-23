Protest: Why Tinubu Should Talk To Nigerian Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senator representing Borno south, Ali Ndume, has stated that he hopes that the planned nationwide protest does not “get out of hand”.

The African Examiner recalls that there are reports that some youths are planning a nationwide protest in August due to the rising cost of living.

In a statement on Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stated that President Bola Tinubu should meet with the leaders of the protest for a dialogue.

Ndume, speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, stated that the protest could prove tricky if the government cannot identify its leaders.

The lawmaker tasked the president to cajole the youths to cancel the protest.

“My fear is, looking at what happened during the EndSARS. I hope it does not get out of hand, especially when you cannot identify the leadership, that makes it more difficult,” Ndume said.

“I second the motion of the NLC president that Tinubu should listen to Nigerians. The president should talk to the youth.”

It could be recalled that in October 2020, many youths in Nigeria took to the streets to protest against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protests took a different dimension after soldiers shot at demonstrators at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

Ndume tasked Nigerians to understand that the government of President Tinubu is just a year old.

The senator stated that the president should be encouraged to listen and open his doors to Nigerians.