PSC Condemns Killing Of Lagos Female Lawyer, Bonlale Raheem By Policeman

.. Demands Immediate Report From Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC has received with shock the news of unprovoked killing of a harmless Nigerian, a lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem, who was alleged to have been shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station Ajah, in Lagos State on Sunday, December 25th, 2022.

It however, condemned the “irresponsible and savage act, calling for more training of policemen on weapon handling.

The Commission therefore, directs that the Police leadership should hasten investigation into the matter and forward its report to the Organization for consideration and further disciplinary action.

This was contained in a statement made available to African Examiner on Tuesday by its Spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

The Commission also calls on the Police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling as the case of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians has become worrisome.

It noted that the Police by its creation and constitutional mandate are expected to protect and save lives and not the other way round.

“The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR, on behalf of the Management and Staff commiserate with the Family of the deceased especially her husband who was driving her home when they were accosted by the trigger happy Police man.