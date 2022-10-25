RCCG Denies MURIC’s Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has reacted to the allegation of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) that it is disallowing Muslims from entering its camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

MURIC, through its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the allegation, saying Muslims were prevented from transacting business in their banks or to check their WAEC, JAMB and other examination centres.

He therefore demanded the relocation of examination centres from the RCCG camp, saying MURIC was inundated with complaints from Nigerian Muslims who have been denied access into the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“Among the complainants are Muslims who registered for the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as other examinations. Attempts by the candidates to enter the RCCG camp in order to check their examination centres are always rebuffed by RCCG security men who turn them back at the gates with clear messages that Muslims are persona non grata inside the camp,” MURIC had said.

But the RCCG said the allegation was not true, insisting the camp remains accessible to anyone who has legitimate businesses to carry out at the camp.

Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi said, “All I can tell you is that it is fake news. Those behind it may have their own script they are playing out but I can assure you that the Redemption City of God remains accessible to any one who has a legal and genuine purpose for seeking access.”