Reactions Over Governor Okpebholo’s Testimony At Pastor Jerry Eze’s Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Pastor, Jerry Eze, who is the founder of Streams of Joy Church and convener of the NSPPD prayer platform, is in the eyes of the storm after Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo’s, and testimony in a church service.

In a video that has since gone viral Governor Okpebholo expressed gratitude to God for his victory in the Edo State governorship election as he attributed his success to divine intervention.

Governor Okpebholo, while giving the testimony, the person moderating the session stated that God often uses “foolish things” to prove His supremacy.

This development generated reactions online as some netizens berated Pastor Jerry Eze of desecrating the pulpit and making a mockery of God. The African Examiner gathers some of the views of netizens concerning the development.

@Ose-anenih writes: “God will not be mocked, #RealJerryEze, There was a time when mighty men of God would speak truth to power. Today, pastors used their putrefying platforms to celebrate society’s perversions. A rigged election is what your god is using to prove his divinity? God will not be mocked, Pastor Jerry.”

@buhilz56 writes: “#RealJerryEze this is not supposed to be ooo. On your pulpit we are having such testimonies from what is a common knowledge of what happened in Edo State.”

Wale_A3 writes: “When I say there are specific pastors I can never listen to, they would claim pride and that used to affect me until sometimes in the past. I no longer bother anyway, I listen to very preachers these days because I know many others are mere hustlers trying to survive.”

@messersEze writes: “Imagine the congregation shouting at the top of their voices in celebration for this. For them, this God is so good. It is okay o. We deserve what has befallen us as a people.”

@unimagbebia writes: “When would Christianity learn from Islam? Islam don’t close her doors to them but they don’t give them room to rinse their sins & ascribe their sham victories to Allah. Christianity as practiced in Nigeria, can’t take her eyes off money.”