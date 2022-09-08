Rebuild Of North-East To Gulp N31.05 Trillion – NEDC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali on Thursday said that about N31.05 trillion would be required to rebuild the region that has been devastated by the activities of Boko Haram in the last 12 years.

Alkali spoke when he featured on the Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa

According to him, in order to realize the mandate of the commission, it came up with a ten-year North East Stabilisation and Development Plan from 2020-2030 to ensure that the region witness meaningful development.

While speaking on the activities of the commission, Alkali explained that it has initiated and completed 650 projects at a cost of N5.2 billion.

According to him, the commission carried out two major projects in each of the Local Government areas of the six states of the the North-East comprising Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba and Gombe states.

He also explained that the commission embarked on housing projects for those displaced while also providing social amenities to make their lives comfortable.

Alkali also said that the commission embarked on the construction of bridges and roads that had been destroyed by the activities of Boko Haram.

The NEDC boss further said that since lack of education was the root cause of Boko Haram in the region, the commission has established 18 mega schools with Information Communication Technology (ICT) facilities to train 18,000 students a year in the three Senatorial areas at a cost of N3.12 billion.

He said to further tackle the problem of education in the region, the commission established Education Endowment Fund with a seed money of N6 billion.