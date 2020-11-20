Reps Speaker Reveals Identity Of His Security Aide Who Killed Newspaper Vendor in Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that he has handed his security aide, Abdullahi Hassan, who killed a newspaper vendor, to the Department of State Services (DSS) for discipline.

African Examiner had reported that a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, was shot by Hassan on Thursday evening, near the national assembly.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Friday, stated that the DSS operative has been suspended from his convoy – in the interim.

“This morning, I handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action,” he said.

“In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.”

According to the speaker, the vendor’s life shouldn’t have ended the way it did.

“The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken. Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family,” he said.

“I expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja.

“Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind. I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

