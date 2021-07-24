Residents, Commuters, Disobey Restriction Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some residents and commuter’s in parts of Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State on Saturday flouted the restriction of movement order of the state government, to enable hitch-free elections.

African examiner reports that commuters and pedestrians were seen at early hours of the day moving about their businesses as well as commercial buses, conveying passengers to various destinations.

However, officers at polling units 019 and 020, Wards D and E respectfully, Muri Okunola Street 1, arrived the venue as early as 8 a.m. PU 020 commenced verification and voting at 9.05a.m, while PU 019 was yet to begin due to the delay of setting up the tables, chairs, and polling booths for the exercise. (NAN)























