Rivers: Tinubu Went Against Constitution – Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says President Bola Tinubu broke Nigeria’s constitution by suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Amaechi, who was also a former governor of Rivers State stated this at the 9th Edition of Akinjide Adeosun Foundation, AAF, Annual Leadership Discourse themed: “Fearless Leadership: A Panacea for Sustainable Development,” organised by AAF on Thursday in Lagos as he spoke about his disappointment on the National Assembly over the emergency rule in Rivers describing the institution as weak that assisted the president in instituting an illegal government.

He said: “For a governor or a president, who subscribes to such a concept, it is what he or she does that is law. It is not what is in the book that is law. There is also the non-observance of the basic principles of law.

“This is where government is not by law, but by the whims and caprices of an individual leader. Like the current pronouncement of an illegal and unconstitutional state of emergency in Rivers State aided by weak institutions like the National Assembly, which is very weak.

“What is even more alarming is that the breach in the situation is not even about law. The president didn’t break any law. He broke the constitution.

“Now, this breach of the constitution is a breach of the sacredness and sanctity of the constitution. The constitution of a country is the Bible of that country. And its sanctity must be protected.

“Can we say the same in Nigeria? Obviously, the response would be a resounding no. The president looked at the whole Nigeria and removed an elected governor in Rivers State and appointed a military man, yet the country continued. Nothing happened.”