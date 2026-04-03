Sad As MainPower DisCo Confirms Electrocution Of Staff

(AFRICAN EXMINER) – MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has confirmed the electrocution of one of its staff, Mr. Issac Dike, a linesman attached to its Ogui District.

Head of Communications, MEDL, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

According to him, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at about 3:25 p.m., while the deceased was carrying out a yet-to-be-established activity within a 300KVA/11KV/0.415KV distribution substation located on Giraffe Street, Ekulu East Estate (Zoo Estate), Enugu.

Ezeh stated that a detailed investigation into the incident would be conducted. However, preliminary findings revealed that the deceased had gone to the location with a driver assigned to his team, who claimed he was unaware of the specific work activity that took them to the estate, as well as the identity of the customer who allegedly requested the service.

Further investigation indicated that the deceased did not inform any member of his team about his movement to Ekulu East Estate for any work-related activity.

Ezeh added that checks on the company’s fault report log and its Complaint Management System (CMS) showed no record of any complaint from customers in Ekulu East Estate prior to the incident.

He added that there was also no record of any approved outage request for work to be carried out in the area on the day of the incident, suggesting that the accident may have resulted from an unauthorised or illegal activity.

“It is unfortunate that we lost him under such circumstances. Our hearts go out to his family, and we pray for the repose of his soul,” Ezeh said.

Meanwhile, “His lifeless body was subsequently brought down from the high-tension pole and taken to the Emergency Unit of the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Colliery, Enugu, where he was confirmed dead.

The incident was reported at the Abakaliki Road Police Station, Enugu, and his remains were later deposited at the morgue.