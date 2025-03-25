Senate Confirms Sylvester Nwakuche As NCoS Controller General

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed Sylvester Nwakuche as the new Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

His appointment by President Bola Tinubu on December 13, 2024, followed the retirement of Haliru Nababa.

The confirmation came after the Senate Committee on Interior, led by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, presented its report for consideration.

Lawmakers unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendation during plenary on Tuesday, officially approving Nwakuche’s appointment.

While announcing the confirmation, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, charged Nwakuche with the critical task of securing correctional facilities nationwide.

Akpabio expressed hope that under Nwakuche’s leadership, the era of frequent jailbreaks in the country would come to an end.

His charge comes days after 12 persons escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, in the early hours of Monday, leaving one correctional officer dead.