Senate Directs INEC To Conduct By-Elections For Edo Central, Anambra South

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections to fill the vacant seats in Edo Central and Anambra South Senatorial Districts.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this during plenary on Tuesday, officially declaring the vacancies.

The upper chamber had declared the Edo Central seat vacant in 2024, following the inauguration of Monday Okpebholo as Governor of Edo State in December, after his election.

Similarly, the Anambra South seat has remained unoccupied since the passing of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in July 2024.

INEC had previously stated in January 2025 that it was awaiting a formal request from the Senate before proceeding with a by-election for Anambra South.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Elizabeth Agu, reiterated this during a stakeholders’ dialogue organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) in Awka, the state capital.

With both senatorial districts currently unrepresented in the upper legislative chamber, Akpabio urged INEC to conduct the elections to restore representation for the affected constituencies.