Senate Presidency: Group Drums Support For Orji Kalu

…Congratulates Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly NASS, the Enugu State Chapter of a political pressure group, under the banner of Like Minds Initiative (LMI), has called on the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, to vie for the presidential office of the upper Chamber of the nation’s legislature.

The group, opined that if the former Abia state governor and ranking Senator who is from South- East Nigeria, is given the opportunity and necessary support by his colleagues from other geo political zones of the country to emerge the Senate president, it would go a long way in dousing the building tension in the perceived marginalized region.

Speaking with Newsmen in Enugu weekend on sundry political issues, Enugu State Coordinator of (LMI), Hon. Ezeh Tochukwu Vincent, stated that their call is also hinged on justice, equity and fair play.

According to him, since the country is a nation built on tripod stand, Northern, Easther and Western Nigeria, it would be justifiable if South East geo political zone will be given the chance and opportunity of producing the Senate president in the 10th National Assembly, “since the president elect is from South West, and Vice president elect, from the North.

Ezeh maintained that such arrangement would no doubt give South East Nigeria a sense of belonging in the APC led federal government and equally calm all rising nerves in the eastern region.

He regretted however, that since the ruling APC took over the mantle of leadership of the country for almost eight years now, the South East geo Political zone has not benefited from the leadership structure of the nation’s National Assembly, despite their commitment and support for the party.

Ezeh, a political Scientist, who used the media interactive section to congratulate the Nigeria’s president elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice president elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, for their resounding victory during the February 25th, presidential poll, urged APC Senators from other geo political zones to support Senator Kalu for the upper Chamber presidential office.

The LMI leader said: “The simple reason why we are drumming support for Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, is for the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

“And above all, the former Abia governor, who was re-elected by his people on 25th, February, is a ranking Senator who has the capacity to deliver the goods if given the opportunity.

“Senator Kalu has the required experience to do the job. We are talking of a man who governed Abia state for eight years, a one time House of Representatives member and business mogul. So, we are urging the APC Senators for the 10th National Assembly to kindly Strike a balance on this issue.

“For our own brother and distinguished Senator Kalu, without wasting time, you should swing into action and begin to reach out to your colleagues in other segments of the country. Let the horse trading, lobbying, and genuine negotiation commenced ahead of the inauguration.

“Like I said earlier, allowing a Nigerian of Igbo extraction to occupy the office of the Senate president would bring about total unity in the red chamber of the NASS and country at large.

“So, as a body that believes so much in good governance and deepening of democracy in Nigeria, we are appealing to our APC Senators from other zones to support their colleague, a true party man, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu to lead the 10th Senate when the time comes.