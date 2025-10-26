Sokoto Lawmaker Declines To Rerun In 2007 To Make way For Younger Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdussamad Dasuki, member of the House of Representatives from Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto, has stated that he won’t be contesting for re-election in 2027.

Dasuki stated this in a statement on Sunday, adding that his choice was based on conviction and the need to strengthen democracy by including the youths.

According to him, his decision was a personal sacrifice aimed at creating a chance for younger Nigerians.

“The Nigeria we yearn for is only possible through sacrifice,” he said.

“After due consultation with my team, our leader, my family, and my conscience, I have decided not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2027.

“This is not born out of fatigue or disillusionment, but a higher calling — a decision rooted in belief, in hope, and in the future we all desire to see.”

Dasuki, who started his political journey in 2011, has served in the Sokoto House of Assembly, the state executive council, and presently represents Kebbe/Tambuwal at the national assembly.

According to him, his decision not to re-contest is in line with his belief.

“I am still a youth by all standards, but I have crossed the 40-year threshold we proposed,” he said.

“If we are to give meaning to our words, we must be willing to pay a heavy price. This, my dear constituents, is that sacrifice. And so I choose to make space for the vision we proclaimed.”

Reminiscing on his 14-year political journey, Dasuki thanked his constituents and political mentor, Aminu Tambuwal.

“To my constituents, you gave me your trust, and I carried it like a badge of honour,” he said.

“To our youth, I say: no more waiting, no more excuses, no more silence. Take your place. Stand tall. Lead with courage, integrity, and vision.

“As I step aside, I wish to bequeath a new legacy in Nigeria’s political history, one that showcases leaders who know when to exit, paving the way for a fresher generation. “