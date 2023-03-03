W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

South Africa To Host BRICS Summit In August

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa, South Africa, Southern Africa Friday, March 3rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday said South Africa will host the BRICS Summit in Gauteng Province on Aug. 22-24.

Gungubele said this while briefing the media about the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to the minister, this year’s summit will be held under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.’’

The BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa assumed BRICS chairship on Jan. 1, 2023, taking over from China.



Part of the objectives of BRICS is to promote economic growth and expansion among the leading developing countries in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and security

 

