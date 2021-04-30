Stop Threatening Ndigbo, Fani-Kayode Berates Miyetti Allah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, for threatening to launch attacks in the Southeast concerning the alleged killing of its members residing in the region.

It would be recalled that the group, through its National Secretary, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, in a statement on Thursday, revealed that Nnamdi Kanu and the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB “will pay dearly for the mindless massacre” of not less than 50 herdsmen recently.

Reacting, Fani- Kayode took to his Twitter account on Friday describing the threat as disgusting, adding that the fight would be different from the 1967 civil war as the Igbos are not alone in this.

He wrote: “Disgusted that Miyetti Allah threatened the lives of Igbos. This is not the way forward and does not augur well for peace, unity and national reconciliation.

“N.B. This is not 1967 and this time around the Igbos are not on their own.























