Suswam Not Defecting To APC — Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bartholomew Bede, media aide to Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue, has stated that his principal has no intention of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bede stated this in a statement on Friday, as he refuted the rumour of Suswam’s alleged defection, saying that it was an “unholy rumour”.

The statement was coming on the heels of social media claims that the former governor would officially defect to the APC during a state dinner organised by Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue.

Bede stated that Suswam was just honouring an invitation to the event, saying that the reports were “false and mischievous”.

“Moments ago, I received telephone calls from well-meaning Benuelites and leaders, alerting me to trending news on Benue’s social media space purporting that the former governor of Benue, Sen. Suswam, has defected to the APC,” he said.

“Some even alleged that Suswam will be received by Gov. Hyacinth Alia this evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi.

“I debunk this unholy rumour with all vehemence, as it doesn’t represent the current interests of Suswam or those of his supporters across the state.”

He stated that the invitation extended to the former governor was not a political one but a courtesy extended to every key stakeholder in the state.

“What I know is that two days ago, Alia respectfully extended an invitation to Suswam, among other stakeholders, expressing his desire to attend a state banquet slated for 10th October 2025,” he said.

“It should be noted that as a former governor of the state, Suswam is a stakeholder in the Benue project; thus, his reason for accepting the invitation.”

According to him, there was no information in the letter that the event was a political gathering or an opportunity for decamping.

“The former governor advises his supporters and well-wishers to disregard this rumour, as it is baseless, aimless, and a lie from the deepest pit of hell,” he said.